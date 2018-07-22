Khalifa Foundation launches paediatric hospital in Turkmenistan

Construction of the hospital is in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to provide humanitarian and development support to Turkmenistan and develop its health sector.

The launch of the hospital, which was monitored by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Foundation, is an innovative model of overall partnership in humanitarian and paediatric medical care, and is part of 'Year of Zayed' 2018.

The launch ceremony was attended by Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, Minister of Health Protection and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, Annaberdiyev Dovranberdi Orazberdiyevich, Governor of Mary province, Abdulaziz Al Hashemi, Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan, and several officials and employees of the country’s health sector.

Al Khouri said that the 120- bed hospital will help develop Turkmenistan’s health sector, while adding that it reflects the UAE’s humanitarian and development approach towards underprivileged people, and its efforts to provide health and consultation services to various communities, as per the highest international standards.

The ceremony included a tour of the hospital’s treatment units, and the ward where children and their families are staying in joint multi-bed rooms, as well as its operations rooms and intensive care units.

In his statement, Hassan Abdullah Al Adab, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, said that the launch of the hospital is part of cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan, while praising the efforts of authorities from the Turkmenistan government to ensure the project’s progress.

He also thanked President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan, for his cooperation, as well as the Governor of Mary and Minister of Health for their efforts.

The Minister of Health said that the hospital is a unique paediatric hospital, and that it will serve many local residents, offering high-quality medical services.

He also praised the support of the UAE and the foundation in implementing health and development projects in Turkmenistan, which reinforces bilateral ties between the two countries. He also highlighted his country’s efforts to become a developed country, as well as its keenness to provide its people with a decent life, while emphasising that Turkmenistan is witnessing overall development.