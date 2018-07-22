Abdullah bin Zayed receives U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs

During their meeting, which was held at the ministry’s premises in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed their joint humanitarian work, as well as mechanisms for strengthening their humanitarian cooperation, and their response to emergencies in various countries, including Yemen.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Lowcock, while affirming that the UAE is firmly committed to its humanitarian work and supporting the U.N.’s efforts to respond to emergencies and provide relief assistance in Yemen and other countries.

Lowcock praised the UAE’s humanitarian work, while noting that the country is aware and understands the nature of crises, and is responding to them in modern and innovative ways. He added that the UAE is a pioneer of international humanitarian work, demonstrating its strong commitment to humanitarian principles, while supporting the U.N.’s relief efforts.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Sultan Mohammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs.