Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Serbian Ambassador discuss cooperation

  • Sunday 22, July 2018 in 9:06 PM
  • Part of the meeting between Belhaif Al Nuaimi and Stanimir Vukicevic
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, and Stanimir Vukicevic, Ambassador of Serbia to the UAE, discussed the means of strengthening the joint cooperation, and further developing bilateral relations, between the UAE and Serbia.
During their meeting, which took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, with the attendance of Dajana Tanasijevi?, Third Secretary for Economic Affairs at the Serbian Embassy, Al Nuaimi praised overall bilateral relations between the two countries while affirming the importance of exchanging expertise related to infrastructure and housing, to strengthen their institutional work.
 
He also explained the coordination between local and federal authorities, with regards to infrastructure, while highlighting the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries to serve their common interests, especially those of their infrastructure sectors.
 
Al Nuaimi stressed that the meeting reflects the mutual desire of their leaderships to continue meeting and advancing their bilateral relations, which will serve their common interests.
 
Vukicevic expressed his country’s desire to strengthen its bilateral relations with the UAE, which it considers a leading international country in terms of infrastructure, while noting the role of such visits in exchanging expertise and assessing best practices.