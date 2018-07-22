Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Serbian Ambassador discuss cooperation

During their meeting, which took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, with the attendance of Dajana Tanasijevi?, Third Secretary for Economic Affairs at the Serbian Embassy, Al Nuaimi praised overall bilateral relations between the two countries while affirming the importance of exchanging expertise related to infrastructure and housing, to strengthen their institutional work.

He also explained the coordination between local and federal authorities, with regards to infrastructure, while highlighting the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries to serve their common interests, especially those of their infrastructure sectors.

Al Nuaimi stressed that the meeting reflects the mutual desire of their leaderships to continue meeting and advancing their bilateral relations, which will serve their common interests.

Vukicevic expressed his country’s desire to strengthen its bilateral relations with the UAE, which it considers a leading international country in terms of infrastructure, while noting the role of such visits in exchanging expertise and assessing best practices.