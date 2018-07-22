MoCCAE delegation visits Jordan and Egypt, explores ways to enhance trade processes of agricultural produce

The delegation met with officials to examine ways to eliminate all trade impediments and streamline the flow of agricultural imports and exports.

The delegation included Sultan Alwan, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Regions Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, Khalid Al Awadhi, Assistant Director General of Dubai Municipality for Environment, Health and Safety Sector, Dr Mariam Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Control Sector at the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, Dr Hashim Al Nuaimi, Director of the Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy, and Abdullah Janaan, Director of National Laboratories Department at the ministry, in addition to high-level representatives of agricultural businesses.

Speaking on the visit, Sultan Alwan said, "The visits aimed to identify the prospects for increasing the export and import of fresh vegetables and fruits between the UAE and both countries. In line with MoCCAE’s strategic goal of boosting food diversity and sustainability in the UAE, stringent processes were outlined to ensure that the high quality and safety of imported produce to the UAE remains uncompromised."

The sustainability of food and agriculture is an utmost priority for the UAE, he said, adding, "To meet this priority, we are keen on exchanging experiences and best practices with our counterparts in other countries in these vital sectors. In addition, we seek to tackle the challenges experienced by these sectors on an ongoing basis and transform them into viable opportunities for growth."