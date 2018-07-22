UAE Youth Ambassadors head to China

The UAEYAP, organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, aims to equip, develop and prepare Emirati youth to take on prominent roles in key strategic sectors within the UAE. The programme also develops their cross-cultural understanding as well as strengthening relations between the UAE and its strategic partners.

The China programme, launched in 2014, entails intensive Chinese language courses at the Shanghai University of International Studies, SISU, and lessons on the Chinese government and culture. It also showcases the latest innovations in government and leading business and industry players.

13 students are participating in this year's intake.