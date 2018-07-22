Emirates Post issues UAE-China commemorative stamps

The stamps bear three design executions, one with President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, another with the portrait of the President of the People’s Republic of China, and the third displaying the flags of both nations.

"Stamps play a big role in documenting a nation’s history. The issuance of these stamps represents the culmination of the successful bilateral relations between the two countries, pays tribute to this significant visit by His Excellency Xi Jinping, his first foreign diplomatic trip since his re-election, and celebrates the strategic partnership between the two countries," said EPG Chairman, Mohammed Sultan Al Qadi.

"The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, laid the foundation of our relationship with the People’s Republic of China over 28 years ago to focus on building long-term economic, cultural, trade and investment ties. At EPG, we have emulated our wise leadership’s direction in our relations with China Post. With the UAE being the largest trading partner of China in the region, home to 200,000 Chinese citizens and 4,000 trading companies, EPG plays a pivotal role in facilitating post and e-commerce trade between the two nations," added bdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting EPG CEO.

Emirates Post Group is a strong supporter of China’s ‘Belt and Road’ Initiative to connect Asia with the Middle East, Africa, and Europe and aims to enable these relations through its postal, express and financial service solutions.

EPG has issued the commemorative stamps for sale at AED3 and has printed 50,000 copies of the stamps along with 1,000 copies of the First-Day cover sheets.