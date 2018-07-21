UAE participates in AIPU's extraordinary meeting in Cairo

The Parliamentary Division also added that the Palestine will always remain at the top of the priorities of the UAE and its central cause.

This came in the speech delivered by Marwan bin Ghalita, First Deputy to the FNC Speaker and head of the delegation of UAE Parliamentary Division, during the extraordinary meeting of the 28th session of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) on the 'Recent developments related to the situation in Palestine', which was held today at the House of Representatives of Egypt in Cairo.

He also stressed the UAE's support for the Palestinian people and its cause in order to obtain their legitimate rights, establish their independent state and live in dignity, security and stability.