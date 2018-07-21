ERC provides relief and food aid for population of Al Shahar District, Hadramaut

The assistance covered various development and service domains in Yemen to alleviate their suffering and improve their living standard.

In this regard, the philanthropic authority’s team in Hadramaut distributed food aid to the population of Al Shahar district who are witnessing dire living conditions.

Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, Head of the ERC in Hadramaut, stressed the humanitarian body's keenness on contributing to easing the suffering of the needy, especially the underprivileged.

He added that the aid is part of a series of humanitarian campaigns carried out by the ERC to answer the calls of the population.

The beneficiaries thanked the ERC teams that exert huge efforts to help and support the needy segments in Hadramaut. They also lauded the UAE's stance and continuous support for the Yemenis.