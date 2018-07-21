ERC provides relief for Yemeni villages

The ERC team distributed 1,200 food baskets in a number of villages in Hawamrah District of Mawya Directorate, Taiz Governorate.

The population of Lahej Governorate thanked the ERC for this great humanitarian gesture, which came in the wake of the liberation of Al Dhahi villages from the Houthi rebels. They also called on the philanthropic organisation to provide relief for the conflict-affected villages as a result of the war launched by the Houthi militia three years ago.

The population hailed the effective role played by the UAE, as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, and its distinguished humanitarian and relief activities covering all the liberated Yemeni villages.