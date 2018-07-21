Injured Yemenis return home after successful UAE-funded treatment trip in India

The group is part of the sixth batch of 74 injured Yemenis, who left Aden in early June to receive treatment in Indian hospitals. The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC is supervising their treatment under the directives of the UAE’s leadership.

The injured Yemenis were welcomed at Aden Airport by Tayeb Al Shamsi, Deputy Chairman of the ERC in Aden, Dr. Eshraqa Al Subaie, Under-Secretary of the Health Ministry, and a number of officials.

The patients and their escorts expressed gratitude to the leadership, the government and the people of the UAE, as well as the ERC, the UAE humanitarian arm, for assisting them through their delicate circumstances.

The ERC is implementing several humanitarian, health, educational and service projects to increase the resilience of Yemeni people to overcome their dire humanitarian and living conditions and restore life to normal. The UAE is keen to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, caused by the destructive policies of the Iran-aligned Houthi militia.