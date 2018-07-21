ADNOC Technical Academy students to undertake on-the-job training at UAE oil and gas facilities

The students, the third group for this academic year, are among the 300 who have progressed to on-the-job training, to enhance their skills, knowledge and competencies, supporting their integration into ADNOC teams and operations.

On the job training is an internationally recognised best-practice approach for developing trainees in a learning environment. For the ATA students, it consists of one-to-one training at the job site with an experienced coach who passes on his/her practical skills and knowledge to the trainee.

Dr. Mohamed Taleb Al Menhali, Manager of the ATA, said, "Our new fully integrated on-the-job training programme, which is part of the academy’s broader 2.5-year academic course, is a continuous 19-month training cycle in which trainees rotate between the academy and various oil and gas locations onshore and offshore in the UAE. It provides our students with a real understanding of the working environment and an opportunity to learn from industry specialists."

Established in 1978, the ATA has provided education and technical training to more than 5,000 UAE nationals, who, upon graduation, joined ADNOC’s workforce. The academy is holding an Open Day on Saturday, 28th July, during which potential students can learn more about the courses and qualifications it offers. The academy is open for 17- to 25-year olds who are UAE nationals or are the son of a UAE mother and have finished Grade 12 and UAE military service.

The ATA’s classroom, workshop and simulated training are designed to equip students with the wide range of operational, mechanical, electrical and instrumental skills needed to control oil and gas industry processes. Its 2.5-year academic programme combines a year of classroom learning, followed by a year and a half of onsite on-the-job training. Its curriculum integrates the latest technological advancements to ensure the ATA graduates are well-prepared to work in ADNOC’s modern and innovative operational environments.

Based in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, the ADNOC Technical Academy is a large purpose-built campus with educational, technical and recreational facilities, in addition to a hostel that houses more than 500 students. It employs best-in-class educators and instructors from around the globe to ensure that students receive high-level general education and technical training before entering ADNOC’s workforce.