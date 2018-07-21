Chinese President’s visit charts roadmap for constructive UAE-China cooperation: Sultan Al Jaber

''The announcement of the Emirati and Chinese leaders to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership is one of the most important outcomes of the Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-day state visit to the UAE. The announcement also crowned years of hard work and close follow up to implement directives given by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to strengthen joint cooperation and partnership with China as well as significant efforts made by competent authorities in both countries under constant coordination by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation,'' Dr. Al Jaber said in a statement following the state visit of the Chinese leader.

According to him, the announcement outlines an inclusive framework for enhancement of the friendly bilateral ties in political, economic, defence, financial, educational, scientific, technology, renewable energy, water, oil and gas, law enforcement and security spheres as well as in cultural, humanitarian, diplomatic and consular fields.

''The two countries will set up cooperative mechanisms to deliver the objectives of this partnership. The UAE and China have a common vision on social and economic development where they agree to increase cooperation regarding the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative as a platform to implement this initiative, which will also have a far-reaching positive impact on our region, Asia and the world at large,'' he added.

Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the shared vision of the Emirati and Chinese leaders on the need to confront extremism and terrorism, maintain security, peace and stability under the concept of comprehensive development that concentrates on building, future forecasting, rally efforts to realise scientific advancement and harness modern technology to ensure a better future that ''we want for our sons and grandchildren."

Speaking about energy, he said, "The energy sector hydrocarbon or renewable constitutes one of the top areas of mutual interest as it plays a pivotal role and is a key enabler to fuel the industrial, economic and trade growth and contribute to achieving sustainable development. Important developments taking place within the framework of joint cooperation in energy will help realise the aspired goals.

''Outcomes of the Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit have charted a clear roadmap for reinforcing joint cooperation in oil and gas, refining and petrochemical derivatives.''