Sheikha Fatima Humanitarian Campaign launches pilot phase of field hospital in Mauritania

The hospital is supervised by a group of Emirati and Mauritanian doctors to provide the best diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive services to women and children, under a voluntary and humanitarian framework regardless of gender, race, colour, or religion.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GWU, said that the launch of the pilot field hospital, which is in line with the "Year of Zayed," is part of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme, and is a joint initiative between the Zayed Giving Initiative, the GWU, Mauritania's Ministry of Health, Association Ghouloub Mouhsina of Mauritania, and in partnership with the Dar Al Ber Society, the Sharjah Charity House and the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, to find realistic solutions to alleviate the suffering of women and children.

Al Suwaidi said that the inauguration of the current phase in Mauritania came to cover wider areas in Africa, after the success of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme in the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Uganda and Somalia, which was able to reach millions of people through thousands of volunteer hours.

Al Suwaidi emphasised that the hospital is working within the Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign for Treating Women and Children in various countries in coordination with governmental, private and non-profit organisations, in line with the approach of giving in voluntary humanitarian work, which was laid down by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

It is also in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

She explained that the hospital is part of a series of initiatives aimed at developing the skills of women and building their capacities, as well as qualifying and empowering them in the voluntary and humanitarian fields.

Dr. Ahmed Eibo, Representative of the National Heart Centre, praised the humanitarian initiatives of Sheikha Fatima, which have helped promote women’s participation in humanitarian work around the world.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Mauritanian Ministry of Health, representatives of the World Health Organisation and the UAE Embassy in Nouakchott, as well as a number of Mauritanian officials and doctors.