UAE embassy hosts ceremony in House of Arabs Museum in Cuba

A film about the history and achievements of the UAE and its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was screened at the event, which was attended by Badr Abdullah Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Cuba.

Ambassador Al Matroushi emphasised the importance of human and cultural communication among peoples, referring to the biography of Sheikh Zayed.

In turn, Rigoberto Menendez, Director of the museum, praised Arab culture and the UAE's role in preserving and promoting cultural heritage. At the same time, Zainia Gomez, Director of Friends of the Emirates, expressed her pride for being a friend of the UAE, close to its history and its distinctive role in various fields.