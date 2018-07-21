Chinese President leaves UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, bid farewell to President Xi at the Presidential Flight.

He was also seen-off by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport; Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Lt. General Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; and Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China.

The Chinese President expressed his happiness at his visit to the UAE, saying, "I would like to say that our meeting yesterday left a very deep impression on my mind. This visit certainly contributed to strengthening the relationship between the two countries as well as the personal friendship between us, and I am confident that the UAE under its leadership will achieve further progress and prosperity. As a strategic partner of the UAE, China will make joint efforts to achieve mutual interests."

In turn, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Chinese president for his sentiments, saying, "we are proud of this relationship."

The Chinese President began a three-day visit to the country on Thursday, during which he held talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on cooperation prospects and strategic partnership between the two friendly countries. They also discussed regional and international issues of common concern.

During President Xi's visit, the UAE and China signed 13 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and opening new horizons for joint action in various sectors.