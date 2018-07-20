Education sector in Shabwa benefits from ERC’s support

During ERC’s opening of lecture halls of the Oil and Minerals College - Shabwa

The ERC opened, on Thursday, the lecture halls of the Oil and Minerals College - Shabwa, in the presence of Sultan Al Nuaimi, Representative of the ERC, and Mohammed Saleh bin Edewe, Under-Secretary of Shabwa Governorate.

Al Nuaimi stressed that the project to construct the university halls and equip them with office and school furniture is part of the ERC's support for the education sector in Shabwa, as well as its efforts to implement the directives of the UAE's wise leadership.

Bin Edewe thanked the ERC for its ongoing efforts to develop the local education system and overcome the obstacles facing students.

Dr. Mohammed Al Mutahari, Dean of the Oil and Minerals College, said that the opening of the lecture halls was the result of ERC’s notable efforts while lauding its various initiatives in Yemen.