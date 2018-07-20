UAE, China sign 13 agreements and MoUs

Also attending the signing ceremonies were Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the State Security Department, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Pilot Staff-Brigadier Sheikh Ahmad bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Service and Reserve Authority, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

A number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials, as well as Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to the People's Republic of China, and Ambassador Ni Jian of China to the UAE, also attended the signing of the agreements and MoUs.

The Agreements and MoUs included - Two memoranda of understanding between the UAE and the People's Republic of China on the construction of embassies and other buildings, as well as the establishment of cultural centres. The MoUs were signed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Wang Yi State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

- An MoU to advance energy cooperation between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry, and China's National Energy Commission, signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and He Lifeng, Vice Chairperson of Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, CPPCC, and Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission, NDRC.

- Two MoUs to enhance e-commerce ties as well as greater cooperation at the China International Import Expo. The MoUs were signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Zhong Shan, Minister of Commerce.

- Two MoUs for cooperation between the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China, to enhance cooperation in the agriculture sector, and the building of a wholesale market for agricultural products, livestock and fisheries signed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Ambassador Ni Jian of China to the UAE.

- Two MoUs between the UAE and China concerning cooperation on the Silk Road Initiative and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative. The MoUs were signed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and He Lifeng, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, NDRC.

- A strategic cooperation agreement between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and China National Petroleum Company signed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and its Group of Companies and Wang Yilin Chairman at China National Petroleum Corp.

- An agreement between the UAE and the Republic of China on mutual cooperation and administrative assistance in the customs issues which was signed by the UAE by Commissioner Ali bin Subaih Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, and , State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

- A framework agreement for cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Global Market and the Chinese-UAE Pilot Zone to create a platform for financial services and innovation on industrial capacity cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road initiatives. The agreement was signed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, and Bin Wang, Chairman of China Jiangsu International.

- A partnership and investment agreement in the world's largest solar energy project which was signed by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Electricity And Water Authority and Wang Yanzhi Executive Director and President of the Silk Road Fund.