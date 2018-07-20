Sheikha Fatima receives wife of Chinese President

Sheikha Fatima welcomed Peng and expressed her happiness at her visit with President Xi to the UAE, which will have a significant effect on the developing overall relations between the two countries.

She stressed that the leadership of both countries will work together to develop their bilateral relations at the highest levels, in the light of their growing strategic cooperation, and their coordination and consultations on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikha Fatima stressed that the historic visit of President Xi, his first outside China after his re-election as president, reflects the strong and developing relations between the two countries and their desire to achieve their joint objectives and aspirations.

She affirmed that the UAE and China enjoy strong diplomatic and economic ties that are based on mutual cooperation, which was started during the UAE’s establishment in 1971 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. She added that Sheikh Zayed was keen to establish love and communication, which was continued by the wise leadership, who are following positive and prosperous regional and international plans, to help build a bright and constructive future and achieve global security, peace and stability.

Sheikha Fatima also briefed Peng about the achievements of Emirati women and their success in attaining the highest government and private positions.

She added that the UAE is keen to support Emirati women and children and is providing them with academic and health opportunities while correctly prioritising the family as the basis of society, to achieve the country’s development.

She noted that Emirati women comprise around 66 percent of government employees, and 30 percent of them are working for decision-making institutions, such as the Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, and seven female council members. There are also nine female ministers in the federal government, and many others work in government jobs and the private sector, she further added.

Sheikha Fatima noted that over 23,000 women are working in the labour market and are running projects with an estimated value of AED40 billion.

Sheikha Fatima reiterated that Sheikh Zayed supported women, and the UAE’s wise leadership followed this approach, by empowering Emirati women to work in many sectors. Her Highness praised the efforts of Peng to support women in China and involve them in many activities.

Peng praised the UAE’s efforts to empower women, and said, "Sheikha Fatima is a pioneer of women's empowerment and supports Emirati women to achieve their ambitions. She also supports women in many other countries and provides them with humanitarian support, by establishing hospitals and medical clinics that provide free treatment for women and children, who are victims of natural disasters and wars."

Sheikha Fatima also hosted a banquet in honour of Peng.

The meeting and banquet were attended by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC; Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Sheikh Shamma bint Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Wife of Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikha Al Yazia bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Wife of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as several Sheikhas, ministers and leading female figures.