Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss strategic ties with President Xi

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the Chinese President and his accompanying delegation to the UAE.

His Highness affirmed that these talks reflect the emphasis the two countries place on developing strategic partnerships. UAE-China ties have a strong foundation to begin a new phase of cooperation across multiple sectors that reflect and support the aspirations of the peoples of the two friendly nations, Sheikh Mohammed added.

UAE-China talks are an important milestone for historical ties that join the two countries, which were founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, he said, noting that he accompanied the late ruler on the first state visit to China 28 years ago. "This visit," His Highness continued, "represented a strong starting point for the great development of ties witnessed by the two countries over the years, reaching the highest level of political and economic coordination, cooperation and knowledge exchange."

The flourishing of UAE-China ties has resulted in facilitating 100 weekly flights between the two countries, where the UAE assists Chinese trade via links to 444 destinations across the world, he added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid went on to praise China's economic prowess and development under the leadership of President Xi, which has had a significant impact on establishing China as the second largest economy in the world. His Highness described China's comprehensive economic development as inspiring, highlighting that the UAE and China share many common future visions and goals.

The UAE Vice President noted the ideas contained in President Xi's book on governance and administration, and how the government has a role in ensuring the happiness of its people, as well as the importance of enhancing the capabilities of its youth and society as a whole via innovative ideas. "President Xi's belief in the effective role of soft power to stimulate positive synergy across various sectors, his valuing innovation as an essential element in development, as well as the vested interest in technology and its impact on shaping the future, are in line with the values that form the basis of the UAE's development plans," His Highness explained.