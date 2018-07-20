UAE, China Hot Air Balloon teams cooperate

The agreement will see the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan hot air balloon, as well as those of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, take flight across major cities in China, including the capital, Beijing. It also details arrangements for the Chinese Panda hot air balloon to take flight in the UAE.

The signing of the agreement coincides with the landmark visit of President Xi Jinping of China.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansouri, Head of the UAE Hot Air Balloon Team, said that the UAE youth are keen to find ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.