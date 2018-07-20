Nusseibeh encourages UN to address SDG gaps

The Ambassador drew some optimism from the results of this year’s SDG Progress Report, but also cited a lack of progress on multiple indicators, including access to reliable energy, clean water, and biodiversity conservation. She urged the U.N. and Member States to work together to develop strategies and form collective solutions that address these gaps.

"Although we are concerned about the lack of progress on key indicators, we are encouraged by the recent shifts within the U.N. Development System to establish an empowered Resident Coordinator role in each country," stated Nusseibeh. "This role will strengthen the link between national SDG priorities and U.N. resources, and will help support implementation at the country-level. The UAE government will contribute $500,000 per year until 2030, acknowledging that a strong, independent and empowered Resident Coordinator system with predictable, multi-year funding will be central to overall reform of the U.N. Development System."

She also welcomed the Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation and highlighted the critical role of cooperation between and within governments, business, civil society and the technical and academic communities in advancing progress towards the SDGs.

Earlier this week, the UAE delivered its Voluntary National Review and provided updates on its progress towards the SDGs. The UAE’s National Committee on the SDGs - which comprises 17 federal government agencies - integrates SDG targets into national development agendas and oversees the country’s SDG implementation at home and abroad.