ERC distributes food aid in Hadramaut

Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, head of the ERC team in Hadramaut, said that the distribution of food aid seeks to bridge the food gap for individuals and families as part of a series of humanitarian and relief aid campaigns in the governorate. He affirmed the aid authority's keenness to continue implementing humanitarian programmes for the benefit of Yemen's citizens.

The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the UAE government and people, and the ERC, for their continued support.