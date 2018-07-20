VP, Mohamed bin Zayed receive President Xi at Presidential Palace

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, President Xi was accorded an official reception where the national anthems of the two countries were played, and a 21-gun salute was fired in honour of the guest.

Following the ceremony, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied President Xi to the main hall of the palace, where he was welcomed by Sheikhs, Ministers and senior officials, followed with a presentation by the UAE Honour Guard.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the State Security Department, along with a number of Sheikhs, attended the reception.