Visit of Chinese President a new chapter in UAE-Chinese relations: Hazza bin Zayed

''The visit will also encourage further overall cooperation,'' he added.

At the start of President Xi’s visit to the UAE, his first international visit after his re-election, Sheikh Hazza said, "The close and constructive relationship between the UAE and China is a unique model that was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan then created its pillars. With the support of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today we are witnessing progress in these relations, which are based on cooperation and development, to ensure happiness and stability of the people."