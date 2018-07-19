WAM discusses cooperation with Chinese media delegation

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of strengthening their cooperation, in line with the strategic partnership between the UAE and China, and with the patronage and support of their leadership.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of WAM, welcomed the delegation while highlighting the importance of improving the future cooperation between WAM and the Chinese media.

Al Rayssi said that holding meetings and exchanging visits will strengthen the media cooperation between both countries, which will serve the shared visions that bring together the UAE and China. He also expressed WAM’s readiness to exchange expertise and meetings with the Chinese media, to strengthen relations between both countries.

The Chinese media delegation listened to a detailed presentation about WAM’s work and its developments since its establishment in November 1976, as well as the free services it provides to subscribers in Arabic and seven other languages, including Chinese, which will enable the Chinese media to benefit from WAM’s services.

At the end of the meeting, Al Rayssi answered questions from the delegation’s representatives, and they addressed the means of strengthening their future cooperation with WAM and the UAE media.

The Chinese media delegation lauded the UAE’s overall advancement while highlighting the necessity of strengthening the cooperation between WAM and the Chinese media, through exchanging expertise and future visits.