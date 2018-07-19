UAE a role model for development, progress and prosperity in Arab World: Xi Jinping

''I am extremely happy to pay this state visit to the UAE, and on behalf of the government and people of China I convey the regards and best wishes to the government and people of the UAE,'' he said in a statement upon his arrival at the Presidential Flight, Abu Dhabi.

''The UAE has been leading the Middle Eastern countries in terms of economic diversification, tolerance and social openness and has become a role model for development and prosperity in the Arab World. The UAE has also been playing a positive role in safeguarding and maintaining peace and stability in the region since we established our diplomatic relations 34 years ago. China and the UAE have been dealing with each other with mutual respect and equality while bilateral ties have been witnessing significant progress. Practical joint cooperation has also produced fruitful achievements,'' he stated.

''China pays special attention to efforts aimed at developing the Emirati-Chinese strategic partnership. China is also keen to work with the UAE to expand and deepen the joint cooperation to serve mutual interests in all walks of life within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, BRI, so as to elevate bilateral ties.'' ''I am looking forward to meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and other UAE leaders to exchange in-depth views on the best ways to boost bilateral ties. I am confident that this visit will achieve resounding success in terms of solidifying people-to-people friendship, driven by joint efforts of Emirati-Chinese leaders,'' he concluded.