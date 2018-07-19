Dr. Al Zeyoudi and Mariam Al Muhairi witness the launch of Al Dhaid Dates Festival 2018

The launch ceremony was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Mariam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food Security; Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; a host of palm owners, farmers, industrialists and productive families, along with a number of official agencies and media representatives.

In its new edition, the festival includes a number of exciting events and AED 1 million prizes, an increase of 100% compared to last year’s edition, with prizes ranging from AED 500 to AED 15,000.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi and Al Muhairi, accompanied by the chairman of SCCI and a number of officials, toured the festival, which will run until July 21, where they inspected 40 pavilions, and watched a poetic session and some folklore shows and a side of the model farm.

In a statement after the opening of the festival, Dr. Al Zeyoudi underscored the keenness of the wise leadership to support the economic and heritage activities that are closely related to the preservation of the environment and encouraging the increase in the green areas in the country.

For her part, Mariam Al Muhairi said that Sharjah’s approach supports finding practical solutions to activate the role of concerned agencies and the private sector in developing the efficiency of local agriculture, supporting its products and adapting them to best practices, as well as introducing elements of innovation into agricultural production, thereby attracting investments in sectors related to future food security in general.

In his speech at the ceremony, Sultan Al Owais said that the third edition of the Al Dhaid Dates Festival is a means and an initiative through which the Chamber contributes to food security in the UAE through encouraging and enabling the farmers to adhere to originality and continue to take care of trees and the quality of their fruits, especially the palm trees, which occupy a special place in the conscience and culture of the people of the UAE and their heritage.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the Chamber presented a documentary about the festival, in which it reviewed the status of the Palm as a national tree that symbolises prosperity and generosity and reflects giving, and represents a national wealth and a link with the ancient Arab heritage.

At the end of the ceremony, Al Owais honoured the sponsors, the collaborators, the supporting personalities of the festival and the members of the Organising Committee in appreciation of their contribution to the success of the event.