Kelna Al Emarat decorated with Chinese flag

It also sent a message of welcome in Arabic and Chinese on its Twitter account.

Bkheeta Saaed Ali Al Mansouri, Member of the Board of Directors of the Association, praised the friendship between the UAE and China while noting that their relations began a long time ago, since the establishment of the UAE by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and was continued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, which are now reflected by their growing trade and economic exchange and expanding cultural relations.

She added that the tourism sector is positively affected by the strength of these relations, as China has occupied, since the start of the year, the top spot in the list of the highest numbers of tourists staying in UAE hotels. The UAE enjoys security and safety, making it a favourite destination in the Middle East for Chinese tourists, she concluded.