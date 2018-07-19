ERC continues distribution of food aid to workers in Hadramaut, Yemen

The aid distribution was attended by Khalid Awadh Huwaidi, Director-General of Tarim District, Salem Yaamur, Director of the Public Works and Roads Office, and Hassan Haydar Baqmish, ERC Projects Supervisor in Hadramaut.

Following the distribution, the ERC delegation went to the houses of several people who are suffering from chronic diseases and dire humanitarian conditions, to explore their needs and provide them with assistance.

The distribution of humanitarian aid reflects the role of the ERC and its efforts to provide aid to needy people, as well as to ease the burdens on many families.

The beneficiaries expressed their happiness at receiving the aid from the ERC team and thanked them for their humanitarian gesture, which made them happy while praising the UAE’s government and people for their ongoing rescue operations in Hadramaut and around the country.

Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, highlighted the ERC’s keenness to distribute humanitarian aid and support underprivileged people, especially those working in cleaning and sanitation in Hadramaut, who are suffering from dire economic conditions.

He added that the aid distribution is part of an intensive programme that was planned by the ERC, to support needy and affected people.