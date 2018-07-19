Ajman CP receives Uzbekistan Consul-General

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi welcomed the Consul-General and wished him success in his duties to further bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Baxtiyarovich praised the UAE's development and renaissance across a range of sectors.

Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Ajman Ruler's Court, Amin Al Shurafa, Advisor at the Emiri Court in Ajman, Salem Saif Al Matrooshi, Deputy Director of the Ajman Ruler's Court, Ahmed Ibrahim Rashid Al Ghamlasi, Director of the Ajman Crown Prince's Court, Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality, and other senior officials attended the meeting.