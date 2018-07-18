Minister of Infrastructure Development, CEO of CSCME explore prospects for joint infrastructure cooperation

The minister said the UAE sought to benefit from China's latest innovations in the said areas to realise its quest to become a leader in the world infrastructure quality index by 2021.

Al Nuaimi noted that the achievements of the two countries in investment signify that the UAE has become an ideal safe haven and incubator for major Chinese companies.

Yu Tao said he was pleased to support the ministry and the projects of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme with the latest infrastructure innovations.

He pointed out the CSCME's achievements in the UAE.

He further stated the UAE-China strong ties would provide promising opportunities to contribute to the UAE’s comprehensive development plan and its ambitions to top the list of countries in quality infrastructure by 2021.