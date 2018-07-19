UAE continues to develop strategic ties with global partners: Al Jaber

In an interview with the UAE’s Al Ittihad newspaper, the Minister said that the state visit reflects the keenness of the leadership of the two friendly countries to strengthen their cooperation in all fields. He pointed out that the relations between the UAE and China witnessed a qualitative leap following the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in Beijing in December 2015, which contributed to the consolidation and strengthening of cooperation through the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding.

"President Xi’s visit to the UAE is particularly important as his first overseas visit following his re-election. It is also the first visit by a Chinese president to the country in 29 years, thus confirming the distinguished relations between the leadership of the two friendly nations. This is considered an accomplishment for the UAE, thanks to the vision of the wise leadership as an active member of the international community that enjoys trust, respect and appreciation and contributes to the achievement of growth, prosperity and stability," Dr. Al Jaber added.

Highlighting the impact Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s visit had on UAE-China ties, Dr. Al Jaber explained that it contributed to cementing the common vision held by the two countries. The UAE and China see economic and social development as cornerstones to achieving security, peace and stability both regionally and globally, he continued.

"These shared views, along with the common understanding in the fight against terrorism consolidate both nations’ values of tolerance, and affirm the vital role of affirmative action to ensure the continued growth and prosperity of peoples and nations," said Dr. Al Jaber.

He emphasised that strategic cooperation between the UAE and China is not only limited to the interests of the two countries but extends to a comprehensive regional and global outlook.

Commenting on how President Xi’s visit will further enhance strategic ties between the two countries, Dr. Al Jaber said that despite the significant progress made across political, trade and investment, technological and education cooperation, many more opportunities can yield further development and cooperation between the UAE and China.

China, he added, has vast capabilities with a robust human resource, and a positive future vision. "The UAE also has ambitious plans, a strategic geographic location, and great potential guided by a distinguished leadership with long-term outlooks."

These characteristics, Dr. Al Jaber explained, provide for great potential and count for a logical move towards transforming innovative and ambitious ideas into practical projects and initiatives. "The Chinese President’s visit to the UAE is a natural step that complements continued cooperative efforts with the UAE, and we look forward to producing many positive and fruitful results," he affirmed.

One of the key areas of cooperation between the UAE and China is the Belt and Road Initiative. Commenting on the UAE’s involvement in this strategic bid to develop the future of trade, Dr. Al Jaber said that the UAE supports the initiative launched by President Xi. "The Belt and Road initiative aims to revitalise trade links and promote economic prosperity across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe," the UAE Minister of State continued.

Commenting on UAE-China ties in the energy industry, Dr. Al Jaber said that the two countries have already established strong relationships in the sector. "The UAE has large oil and gas reserves and is a reliable energy supplier, while China is the world’s largest oil and its derivatives importer. These factors allow us to take advantage of strategic opportunities and joint investments to achieve mutually beneficial growth in the oil and gas sector," he explained.

The UAE and China are witnessing rapid developments, and the shared vision between the two countries to work hard, and set long-term plans reflects both countries ambitious drive for progress and growth. "We in the UAE are fortunate to lead the way forward and set long-term plans that will ensure a bright future for our children and grandchildren. China has a similar view, and there is harmony between the two countries in intensifying efforts to remain at the forefront of civilisational and human development via innovative projects and initiatives," Dr. Al Jaber affirmed.

Dr. Al Jaber said that President Xi’s to the UAE affirms his future vision for China and the need to build balanced and positive relations with the international community. "The UAE also continues to pursue this prudent approach by building balanced relations under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates."

"The relations between the UAE and the People's Republic of China hold a common view based on the principles of mutual respect and positive, constructive cooperation to achieve mutual interests in various sectors," Dr. Al Jaber reaffirmed.