Emirates adds flights to France

The increase in frequency from five to seven between Lyon and Dubai will see the route become a daily service, while the extra flight to Paris brings to 21 the number of flights per week to the French capital, offering travellers three flights per day.

The Lyon flights will start on 2nd August, 2018, and will operate on Tuesday and Thursday at the same time as the current flights, which depart Dubai at 14:35 and arrive in Lyon at 19:30. The return flight leaves Lyon at 21:55 and arrives in Dubai at 06:15 the next day.

The additional Paris flight will start on 7th August, 2018, and will operate as the third daily every Tuesday morning. Flight EK071 will depart Dubai at 04:05 and arrive in Paris at 09:25, while the return flight leaves Paris at 11:25 and arrives back in Dubai at 20:00.