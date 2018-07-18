Ministry of Infrastructure launches projects supervised by Chinese companies

He added that the value of the infrastructure and government housing projects launched by the ministry and the Sheikh Zayed housing programme, under the supervision of Chinese companies, reached AED3 billion, while the number of Chinese workers in these projects reached 10,000 workers.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said that the overall cooperation between the UAE and China across various sectors foreshadow a promising future, while emphasising the depth of their joint infrastructure, roads, housing and development projects, which will reinforce achieving both countries aspirations.

The key projects implemented by Chinese companies include the Al Badea Bridge in Sharjah, Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital in Dubai, the new building of the Sharjah Police Department, among others.

Dr. Al Nuaimi noted that Sheikh Zayed Housing programme has signed contracts with key Chinese companies in the housing sector, to provide houses with high sustainability standards and high-quality building materials, as well as in contracting and engineering consultations.

The programme also contracted with companies specialising in contracting and engineering consultancy, reflecting the strong investment and development exchange with the Chinese partner.

China is the largest strategic partner of the UAE over the past years in trade, tourism and economy, while infrastructure development has a large share of joint investments.