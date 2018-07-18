Ministry of Interior celebrates ‘Inmates’ International Day'

In his statement, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Acting Under-Secretary at the ministry, emphasised the keenness of the police to provide ways to rehabilitate prisoners and re-integrate them and their families into the community.

Brigadier Abdulhakim Saeed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at the ministry, said that the celebration commemorates the memory of Nelson Mandela, who was an international symbol of peaceful resistance.

He said that the UAE is following in the footsteps of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was known for his giving and care. Al Suwaidi added that in light of the ministry’s belief in the human rights of prisoners in correctional institutions, and as per the directives of Sheikh Saif, the ministry trains and educates its correctional workers on penal work related to science according to the best international standards.

In turn, Boris Znamensky, Deputy Director of the UNODC office in GCC countries, thanked the ministry’s officials for strengthening the cooperation and partnership between the ministry and the UNDOC in establishing standards in GCC countries related to the treatment of prisoners, on regional and international levels.

Brigadier Hamad Khamis Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, received from Saleh Mussalam Al Katbi, Director of Public Relations and Organisational Communication of the Al Faraj Fund, a cheque worth AED500,000 from the fund, as part of its Year of Zayed initiatives.

The ceremony was attended by heads of administrations of punitive and correctional institutions, senior officers from the ministry, representatives of its strategic partners, and diplomats.

Major General Al Khaili also launched the "Punitive and Correctional Institutions Prisoners Products Exhibition," which was held on the sidelines of the ceremony.

The exhibition included many handicrafts and heritage products, and its proceeds will be allocated to the prisoners.