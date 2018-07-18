UAE, China cooperation based on mutual respect, interests: UAE Minister of Economy

He said that the strong diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries have developed into a strategic partnership.

After the start of their diplomatic relations in the 1980s, the strategic ties between the two countries have witnessed significant development, and the past five years saw these ties become a strategic partnership.

The founder of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, also had a key role in reinforcing the UAE’s bilateral ties with China.

Al Mansouri added that since the start of their diplomatic relations, the cooperation between the UAE and China has grown continuously, supported by their strong ties of friendship and mutual respect, to achieve their mutual interests.

The partnership between the two countries also has significant development potential, in light of "One Belt, One Road" initiative, which will offer substantial development opportunities.

The "Joint Economic Committee" between the UAE and China played a key role in reinforcing their economic, commercial and technical cooperation, by identifying 13 sectors of cooperation between the two countries, which include investment, industry, energy, renewable energy, small and medium-sized enterprises, innovative industries, health, education, tourism, space, aviation, infrastructure and financial services.

The joint economic projects and the investment and commercial cooperation between the UAE and China are supported by the wise leadership.