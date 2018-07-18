Abdullah bin Zayed receives Ugandan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, they discussed cooperation in a number of fields between the UAE and Uganda.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments as well as an array of regional and international topics of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of the Ugandan minister while stressing the keenness of the UAE to strengthen bilateral relations with Uganda in all domains.

Okello emphasised the desire of his country to boost joint cooperation with the UAE in all fields.