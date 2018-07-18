UAE Ambassador to India meets with Industries Commissioner of State of Gujarat

During the meeting, Verma stated that the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit," which was launched by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat State and the current Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in 2003, to make Gujarat a preferred investment destination in India, has become a key platform for exchanging ideas and opinions on international social and economic development agendas, as well as for exchanging knowledge and establishing effective partnerships.

She added that the summit, which was last held in January 2017, witnessed the participation of over 25,000 representatives of over 100 countries, including heads of states, Nobel Prize winners, industry leaders and opinion-makers.

Verma praised the participation of the UAE as a "partner country," which has offered many relevant opportunities while pointing out that the ninth summit, which will be held from 18th to 20th January at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gujarat, will provide ideas on how to strengthen the livelihoods of smart cities.

Dr. Al Banna said that the relations between the UAE and India have reached an advanced level of friendship while pointing out that both sides are working to establish a strong strategic partnership, through the regular exchange of visits and promoting bilateral trade and investments.

He explained that the UAE’s participation in last year’s summit as a partner country created more opportunities to discuss their overall cooperation and mutual investments, most notably in manufacturing, innovation, technology, small and medium-sized enterprises, renewable energy and tourism.