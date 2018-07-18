Relations with China are moving forward towards strategic partnership: Hessa Buhumaid

She added that the bilateral relations between the two countries extend to politics, the economy, culture and society, and have gained strategic dimensions, due to their common interests. The UAE considers China as a strategic partner in achieving economic development and stability, as well as an ideal investor in its resources, she further added while noting the UAE is a key part of China’s strategy for the Middle East, not only because of its role in maintaining regional security and stability, but also because it is a successful development model in the region.

She affirmed that the Chinese community in the UAE is an important part of Emirati society, which is characterised by diversity, coexistence and tolerance between over 200 nationalities from various countries, and the UAE is a model of harmony and understanding between different races and religions.

"We are looking forward to establishing and strengthening our cooperation with China in sustainable social development, through exchanging expertise and inspiring success stories, to achieve the common interests of our peoples," Buhumaid said in conclusion.