Abdullah bin Zayed receives UAE’s membership as observer in Pacific Ocean Alliance

He received the membership while meeting with Francisca Elizabeth Mendez Escobar, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE, Fayhan Al Fayez Shalhoub, Ambassador of Colombia to the UAE, Carlos E. Tavera, Consul-General of Peru to the UAE, and Jorge Castro Pereira, Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of Chile to the UAE, at the Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted his desire to strengthen and build commercial and economic partnerships, promote investments, advance growth and development, and improve the competitiveness of the alliance’s members.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the initiative and efforts of the alliance, which focusses on Asia and the Pacific Ocean while affirming that the UAE’s membership is a platform for political expression and economic and commercial integration.

The alliance is a commercial cluster in Latin America, which was established on 28th April, 2011. It was formed by four permanent members, which are Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru, and has 55 observer countries.

The UAE’s membership aims to build commercial, economic and academic partnerships while focussing on achieving welfare and strengthening social integration. It also aims to achieve a deeper integration between services, resources and investments.