Nahyan bin Mubarak attends celebration of 23rd July Revolution at Egyptian Embassy

The ceremony, held at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi, was attended by Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of Visits Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

In his remarks on the occasion, Ambassador Gad said that the July Revolution 1952, was a turning point in the history of modern Egypt and led to major changes in the region and the world, adding that it symbolises the special relationship between the Egyptian people and its great army.

He said that the July Revolution has led to several accomplishments, foremost of which was the restoration of dignity and freedom, the independence of the national decision and the restoration of the Suez Canal. It also resulted in many achievements in the economic field, enriching cultural life, establishing the High Dam, as well as achieving a free education.

Gad also praised the close relations and fraternal ties between Egypt and the UAE, pointing out that Egypt will never forget the UAE's support, especially in times of crisis.

He added that the historical and strategic relations remain the pillar and have a great impact in addressing the external and internal challenges and combating terrorism.