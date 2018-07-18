TRA receives three ISO certificates

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, received the certificates during a meeting with Ahmad Al Khatib, General Manager of the British Standards Institution in the Middle East and North Africa.

TRA achievement of ISO certification in Information Security Management (ISO 27001:2013) is a confirmation of the ICT sector readiness to manage and control information security risks, protection, confidentiality and availability of information.

TRA has also been awarded ISO certification in IT Service Management (ISO 20000-1:2011) for its excellent level of IT service management, as a result of focusing on strategic planning to improve the performance of services provided to customers and raising the level of information technology.

The authority's achievement of ISO certification in Energy Management (ISO 50001:2011) confirms its adoption of methods that ensure continuous improvement of energy performance including energy efficiency, security, use and consumption.

Al Mansoori commented, "These certificates come within the context of enhancing the culture of excellence and quality practices in TRA, in line with the general directives of the UAE Government, and according to the directives of our wise leadership. The main reason of this achievement is the coordinated efforts of the working teams in TRA to apply best practices and international standards adopted by relevant international organisations. We in the UAE make all efforts for improvement and development to achieve advanced positions at all levels in global competitiveness indicators."