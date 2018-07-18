Peng Liyuan a symbol of China's soft power

The first lady represents a new image of China, where the President of the Institute of International Relations of China Foreign Affairs University described her as "a key player in China’s soft power". He added that Peng Liyuan, in her new role as China's first lady, represents her country abroad as an artist, singer and a long-time advocate of fighting poverty among other issues facing Chinese citizens.

Madame Peng has become a popular feature of China’s global outreach since her husband first took the reins of state in 2013.

Chinese first lady is actively involved in promoting public welfare and serves as China's Ambassador for TB Prevention, Goodwill Ambassador of the World Health Organisation for TB and HIV/AIDS and UNESCO Special Envoy for the Advancement of Girls' and Women's Education.

Forbes included Liyuan on her list of the most powerful female figures as an expression of the role she played internally and globally, especially after she succeeded in drawing a new image of China.

Peng Liyuan, born in 1962 in Shandong province, is a renowned soprano' music professor and opera artist. She is the first in China to have received a Master's Degree in National Vocal Music and a Ph.D supervisor at China conservatory, and has served as the president of the then Academy of Art of the People's Liberation Army. Peng was also a member of the National committee of the Chinese people's Political Consultative Conference, Vice President of the National Committee of the All-China Youth Federation, Vice Chairperson of the Presidium of Association of Chinese Musicians and Vice Chairperson of the All-China Federation of Literary and Art Circles.

She married President Xi Jinping in 1987.