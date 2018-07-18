China's bilateral ties "at the best period of development in history", says Ambassador Ni

Xi will pay a state visit to the UAE at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "The visit will further consolidate mutual political and strategic trust between the two countries and enhance bilateral cooperation, leading to a future-oriented strategic partnership that involves the region and benefits the world," UAE Ambassador Ni said.

"Xi's visit will also enhance the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for humanity," the ambassador added.

Xinhua quoted Ni as saying that bilateral relations, which China pays great attention to, "are at the best period of development in history. Strategic ties are indispensable in China's overall diplomacy and stand as a model of pragmatic cooperation based on mutual respect and benefits."

"The two countries are deepening trade and economic cooperation," said Ni, adding that they are witnessing progress in the cultural, tourist and educational fields. Furthermore, there are overlapping visions for the Belt and Road Initiative and the UAE development strategies.

He said that the UAE is China's second largest trade partner and the largest export market for Chinese goods among Arab countries, while China has been the largest trade partner of the UAE for many consecutive years.

In 2017 bilateral trade between the UAE and China stood at US$50 billion. Also in 2017, Chinese visitors to the UAE surged to over one million, and in January this year, the UAE became the 11th country to have mutual visa-exemptions with China for ordinary passport holders.

President Xi will arrive in the UAE on Thursday, 19th July 2018.