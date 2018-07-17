Ministry of Defence delegation visits Farnborough Airshow in UK

Sharjah 24 – WAM: A delegation from the Ministry of Defence, led by Major General Pilot Abdullah Al Hashemi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services, has visited the Farnborough Airshow, which takes place every two years, in Farnborough, United Kingdom, and is one of the largest aviation events in the world.
The delegation witnessed the launch of the airshow, where Theresa May, UK Prime Minister, delivered its opening speech, in the presence of Gavin Williamson, British Defence Secretary, who exchanged talks with Major General Al Hashemi on bilateral ties between the UAE and UK.
 
During the show, the delegation visited the pavilions of major companies and key players in the aviation industry and reviewed their products, including the F-35 jets. The delegation was also briefed on the strategic plans of European countries to design and produce a future fighter, while exchanging opinions, ideas and views on how to strengthen their cooperation and participation in the Dubai Airshow.
 
The delegation also reviewed aerospace and space systems programmes - under the development process - which will play a major role in determining the directions of the future of aerospace and changing the future of conflicts.