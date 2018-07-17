Chinese delegation lauds Sheikha Fatima's efforts to empower Emirati family

  • Tuesday 17, July 2018 in 9:52 PM
  • During the Chinese delegation’s visit to GWU headquarters
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Wei Jianqi, Spouse of Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, has lauded the efforts made by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for development, empowerment and welfare of the Emirati family, during a visit by a Chinese delegation to the GWU headquarters in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday.
The visit marked the launch of the UAE-China Week in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
 
While welcoming the Chinese delegation, led by Wei Jianqi and included Tan Li, Deputy Chinese Consul General, Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, told them that Emirati women are enjoying their full rights thanks to the support and care provided by Sheikha Fatima.
 
Al Suwaidi gave an overview of the GWU's programmes, projects and activities as well as the achievements of Emirati women.
 
The Chinese delegation toured various units of the GWU, including the permanent exhibition, and viewed some heritage activities and traditional handicrafts.
 
They also stopped at the heritage tent where they learnt about Emirati women's traditional clothes and local cuisine.
 
In 2015, the UAE hosted the Arab-Chinese Women Forum under the theme, "Women's Economic Empowerment."