Chinese delegation lauds Sheikha Fatima's efforts to empower Emirati family

During the Chinese delegation’s visit to GWU headquarters

The visit marked the launch of the UAE-China Week in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

While welcoming the Chinese delegation, led by Wei Jianqi and included Tan Li, Deputy Chinese Consul General, Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, told them that Emirati women are enjoying their full rights thanks to the support and care provided by Sheikha Fatima.

Al Suwaidi gave an overview of the GWU's programmes, projects and activities as well as the achievements of Emirati women.

The Chinese delegation toured various units of the GWU, including the permanent exhibition, and viewed some heritage activities and traditional handicrafts.

They also stopped at the heritage tent where they learnt about Emirati women's traditional clothes and local cuisine.

In 2015, the UAE hosted the Arab-Chinese Women Forum under the theme, "Women's Economic Empowerment."