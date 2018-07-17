Noura Al Kaabi launches "UAE-China Week"

The event coincides with the visit of Xi Jinping, President of China, to the UAE, on Thursday, and celebrates the best of Emirati and Chinese culture.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Al Kaabi said that UAE-China Week is important for the UAE because it reflects the country’s cultural relations with China.

She added that students from the Hamdan bin Zayed School, which teaches the Chinese language to both Emirati and Chinese students, are participating today in the event. Its Emirati students will speak the Chinese language, or Mandarin, fluently and explain the UAE’s culture to Chinese visitors while the school’s Chinese students will explain Chinese culture in the Arabic language, she further added.

Al Kaabi explained that the UAE’s leadership has a futuristic vision while noting that the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Centre for Arabic Language and Islamic Studies at the Beijing Foreign Studies University is an important academic centre, as many Arabic-speaking Chinese students and many who work in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs graduated from it.

She also pointed out that diplomacy is key to consolidating the cultural relations between the UAE and China, through partnerships and activities of mutual interest while noting that UAE-Chinese relations will witness a prosperous future, due to the shared vision between their leaderships.

Al Kaabi affirmed that the visit of President Xi will be a platform for transitioning from cooperation to the strategic partnership while pointing out that there are cultural similarities between China and the UAE and affirming that language is a bridge of understanding between both cultures.

In her statements to the media, Al Kaabi clarified that the solid cultural relations between the UAE and China also reflect their deep political and economic relations.

UAE-China Week will include many activities, such as the launch of the "Chinese Film Week," which will showcase five movies and the "Chinese Book Fair."

The event saw the unveiling of a joint mural of Abu Dhabi’s oldest building Qasr Al Hosn and the traditional Chinese house by the UAE calligrapher, Mohammed Mandi, and Chinese artist Jack Lee.

The UAE will celebrate UAE-China Week annually, coinciding with Chinese New Year celebrations.

During the Week, Manarat Al Saadiyat will be hosting daily events featuring traditional Chinese plays and musical performances along with showcasing traditional Emirati culture.