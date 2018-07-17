ECSSR organises seminar on ''Prospects for UAE-Chinese Relations"

Prof. Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi, Director General of ECSSR, said UAE-China relations provided an inspiring model for relations between friendly countries because they are not only comprehensive, diverse, and not limited to a particular aspect, including political, economic, cultural, military, and defense dimensions, but there is also a strong political will to support these relations, contributing to the interests of the two nations.

''The great economic and development potential of the United Arab Emirates and the great capabilities of China make them active partners in building new frameworks for bilateral cooperation. They can also play an active and major role in stimulating international trade, cross-border tourism, and capital flows ?tools that are conducive to global growth and prosperity,'' he stated.

At the same time, the political understanding between the two countries, embodied in identical visions of regional and international issues, makes them two active pillars in the efforts to maintain peace and security in the region and the world.

''The continuous development of UAE-China relations, which have been translated into increasing joint trade and investment; the development of bilateral cooperation in the areas of energy, infrastructure, trade, investment, and space; and the ongoing political coordination between the UAE and China on regional and global issues, reiterates that these bilateral relations are a ready for a new and more advanced stage.

This new stage,he added, will reflect the aspirations of the leaders of the two countries to build a comprehensive strategic partnership that will enhance the framework of bilateral cooperation and, at the same time, contribute to strengthening the foundations of security, development, and stability at the regional and international levels.

Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China, and Ni Jian, Ambassador of China to the UAE, spoke during the event, which was attended by leading diplomats, armed forces officers, writers, journalists, media professionals and those interested in UAE-Chinese relations.

The event addressed two main topics, with the first covering the economic relations between the UAE and China while the second covered the strategic aspects of these relations.

While addressing the first topic, Ambassador Ni said that the relations between the UAE and China are strong and close, as both countries have achieved, over 34 years, unparalleled success. He added that China’s relations with the UAE are the deepest compared to any other country.

He explained that the value of commercial exchange between the two countries exceeded US$40 billion while investments accounted for over $1 trillion. He also noted the increase in the number of Chinese tourists visiting the UAE, and 2016 registered over 20,000 Chinese visitors, in light of the visa exemption agreement between the two countries, which will increase this number in the coming years.

Regarding the anticipated visit of President Xi on Thursday, Ni affirmed that it is of considerable significance, as it is the first visit by a Chinese president in around 30 years and the first for Xi after his re-election as president. The visit will support the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, he further added.

During the second discussion, Al Dhaheri explained the strategic aspects of the relations between the UAE and China while affirming that the visit of President Xi to the UAE reflects the strength and solidity of these relations, which are based on common principles and visions and are integrated through many benefits and interests.

He also stressed that the bilateral relations between the UAE and China have gained a strategic dimension, due to their common interests, especially as the UAE considers China as a strategic partner in achieving economic advancement and stability and an ideal investor in its resources. The UAE is an important part of China’s strategy in the Middle East, not only because of its role in maintaining security and stability in the region but also because it is a successful model of development, he added.

The growing strategic dimension in the UAE-Chinese relations will have a positive effect on their economic, political, cultural and scientific cooperation, Al Dhaheri said in conclusion.