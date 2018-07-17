ERC patronises graduation ceremony of Year of Zayed's batch at Aden University

The event was held at the Arab Palace Hall in Aden, the temporary capital city of Yemen, under the patronage of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

Tayyib Al Shamsi, Vice Head of the ERC team in Aden, Mohammed Nasr Al Shadhili, Under-Secretary of Aden Governorate, and others, attended the event.

Dr. Abdullah Mohsen Taleb, Dean of the College of Economics, hailed the ERC's generous support to the university. He also pointed out the importance of the day in the lives of the graduates after years of hard work.

He said that the college has come a long way thanks to the support of the ERC in promoting the level of higher education and scientific research at the university and in encouraging students to have more perseverance.

At the end of the ceremony, the university honoured the ERC with its shield in recognition of its important role in boosting higher education and scientific research in various colleges as well as for its continuous encouragement to students of the university.

Al Shamsi extended appreciation to the university's leadership, deans and students for honouring the philanthropic authority while stressing its constant support to the university in various educational, research and technical aspects.