ERC team inspects several vital facilities in Khawkhah, Yemen

This comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to support the country’s liberated areas, by returning to their normal living conditions and providing services to the Yemeni people.

The team began its visit by inspecting the fishing port in Khawkhah, where it reviewed the conditions of local fishermen and identified their most prominent needs, to prepare a study on the requirements and needs of local fish markets.

The fishermen valued the ERC’s ongoing support for their profession, through rehabilitating and reopening their markets in the Red Sea Coast and encouraging trade. They added that the UAE’s efforts, through its humanitarian arm, the ERC, to return the fishing profession in the Red Sea Coast are greatly welcomed.

The team also inspected several local schools, where it reviewed their examination process and the stability of the education system in the liberated areas of Hodeidah Governorate.

The team listened to the requirements of the education system in the liberated districts and highlighted its desire to provide the necessary requirements and improve local education services, most notably by installing solar power equipment in the schools, especially those that lack electricity, due to the damage caused by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

Ibrahim Majaash, Director of Education of Khawkhah District, praised the UAE’s role in supporting the local education system and reconstructing local schools, which enabled students to return to their classes and advanced the education sector, after the militias turned the schools, during the siege, into military barracks.

Al Kaabi stated that the UAE’s development projects in Yemen, as well as its humanitarian and relief assistance, reflect the desire of the wise leadership to care for the Yemeni people while pointing out that the UAE has helped to reconstruct the country’s liberated areas, by supporting rehabilitation projects that aim to improve local infrastructure.

He added that the UAE’s assistance to Yemen involves many sectors, reflecting the concerns of the UAE and its wise leadership for the future of the Yemeni people, as well as its efforts to ease the suffering of Yemenis and return their normal living conditions.

The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the ERC, has maintained and restored many schools in Yemen.